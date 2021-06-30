Photo of Anushka Sharma stepping out with daughter Vamika for a stroll goes viral





An unseen photo of Anushka Sharma taking her daughter Vamika for a stroll on a pram is breaking the internet. The picture was clicked by a fan on their recent trip to the UK.

By seeing the actress’s expression, we can say that she is unaware of the photo being taken. She is seen wearing a brown overcoat and this time also Vamika’s face could not be captured.

Anushka Sharma and their daughter accompanied Virat Kohli to the Southampton, England for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

The couple has decided not to introduce their daughter to the world although fans are dying to get a glimpse of cute Vamika. The doting parents decided to

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021. Anushka Sharma also shared a photograph of her daughter and wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full of love. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue India, the cricketer was asked about engaging their child on social media, Anushka had said, "We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."