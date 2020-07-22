Photo goes viral: Rajinikanth drives Lamborghini
A video has gone viral in which southern superstar Rajinikanth is seen driving a Lamborghini while donning a protective face mask.
The joy of Thalaiva's fans knew no bounds when they saw their favourite star behind the wheels and they shared their excitement on their social media handle.
#"Being Famous is not enough, Being famous & responsible at every instance is very important. Wear Mask & Stay safe," wrote on Twitter user.
#Good post from good person. Wear mask . Corona is no joke. Waiting to see more good post and news from this great human
#Wear Mask!!! Prevent Corona Risk!!
#Wear Face Mask That's the moral and motto of this Sensational viral photo
#Thanks for that great soul who clicked this photo and added happiness to millions of hearts.