Pearl V Puri’s rape charges: Ekta Kapoor, Anita, Aly Goni and others extend support





Television actor Pearl V Puri’s rape charges by a minor girl following his arrest has shocked the TV industry. Many stars from Aly Goni, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti to Nia Sharma stood up in support of the ‘Naagin’ actor. Television producer Ekta Kapoor also backs Pearl.

Nia Sharma wrote on Twitter, 'Dear priveleged Girls and Women, Do not make the heinous allegations of rape and molestation so frivolous and casual that it ceases to hold any value for posterity. @pearlvpuri You have my support.'

Surbhi Jyoti wrote, 'I have worked with him. I know him very well. He is a very nice and humble human being. I stand with him. #istandwithpearl #letthetruthprevial.'

Karishma Tanna also stands for Pearl. She wrote, 'Satyamev Jayate. Truth wins and he did win. #got bail #pearlvpuri.' Aly Goni and Adhvik Mahajan also backed Pearl and called him one of the sweetest guys in the industry.

Ekta Kapoor wrote a long note in support of Pearl. She wrote, “Will I support a child molester…or a molester of any kind? But what I witnessed from last night to now, was the absolute low in human depravity. How can humanity go to this level? How can people who are upset with each other, drag a third person into their own fight? How can a human being take on another human being and do this?”

Ekta further wrote, “After various calls with the child‘s/girl’s mother, who openly said that Pearl was not involved and it’s her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid. If this is true then it is wrong on so many levels! Using an extremely important movement like ‘Me Too’ frivolously, to get your own agendas met with and mentally torturing a child and making an innocent person guilty. I have no right to decide, the courts will decide who is right & wrong."

The post further read, “My opinion only comes from what the girl’s mother said to me last night & that is - Pearl is innocent …and it is very very sad if people are using various tactics to prove working mothers are unable to take care of their children, because there are predators on the set. I have all the voice notes and messages between the child’s mother and me which clearly points to the false allegations being put on Pearl. The film industry is as safe or as unsafe as any other business. To give it a bad name to get your agenda sorted is the lowest form of low ever. If by chance, Pearl is proved innocent, I request people to look more deeply into how the important & much needed movements in today’s time are being used unfairly reducing the gravitas of the situation. May justice prevail! #MayJusticePrevail @pearlvpuri.”

Actors Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandez of ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ also expend support of Pearl V Puri.