Pearl V Puri to be shifted to Thane jail if his Covid-19 tests comes negative





Television actor Pearl V Puri, who has been accused of rape and molestation will be shifted to Thane jail tomorrow after his RT-PCR test comes negative. The ‘Naagin’ acted has been arrested on Friday afternoon by Waliv police station under POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The actor has been reportedly accused of raping and molesting a minor in 2019.

Pearl V Puri has been sent to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday. Sanjay Patil DCP (Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar) told TOI, “Anyone who is arrested has to undergo a COVID-19 test. Pearl V Puri will also undergo an RT-PCR test and if it is negative, he will be shifted to Thane jail tomorrow. Right now, he is at the Waliv Police station.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor along with other celebrities stood strongly in support of the accused.

Commenting on Ekta Kapoor’s claim that the victim’s mother openly said that Pearl is innocent, DCP Patil said, “The victim narrated the incident which happened in 2019 on the sets of a TV show. During the investigation, she took the name of the character, the accused was playing in the show. The allegations are not false, there is evidence, so Pearl was arrested. We are investigating further and the truth will come out in the court trial.”

He further commented, “The father of the girl had filed the complaint initially in Versova Police Station and then it was transferred to Waliv Police Station. The mother was acting in a TV show and the victim used to accompany her mother on the set. We have arrested Pearl on the basis of a particular incident that the victim shared with us.”

Earlier, he had said, “The victim identified the accused recently, and after recording her statement, the accused has been arrested. After the identification of the accused, we have taken him into custody for further investigation.”

The actor has been booked under Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19, and 21 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.