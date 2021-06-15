Pearl V Puri granted bail in rape and molestation case





Television actor Pearl V Puri has been granted bail in the rape and molestation case of a minor girl. He was arrested on June 4 by Waliv Police on June 4 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The actor has been reportedly accused of raping and molesting a minor in 2019. The girl is the daughter of an actor, who was the actor’s co-star.

Pearl V Puri was sent to 14-day judicial custody. Sanjay Patil DCP (Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar) told TOI, “Anyone who is arrested has to undergo a COVID-19 test. Pearl V Puri will also undergo an RT-PCR test and if it is negative, he will be shifted to Thane jail tomorrow. Right now, he is at the Waliv Police station.”

The actor has been booked under Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19, and 21 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Many television celebrities including producer Ekta Kapoor came forward and extend their support to Pearl.