Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande returns as Archana, Shaheer Sheikh plays Manav





The first look of Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande as Manav and Archana from the new season of ‘Pavitra Rishta 2’ is unveiled. Shaheer replaces late Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav while Ankita reprising her original role.

Going by Manav and Archana’s first look, we can say that the makers have kept the simplicity of the first part intact.

On Sunday, the Instagram handle of ALTBalaji production house shared the news.

"Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories! Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. #PavitraRishta Filming begins," the post read. The team shared a series of pictures of the show's cast holding the clapboard.

Celebrities have showered wishes. "All the best baby," actor Kishwer Merchant commented. "Lots of love," actor Asha Negi wrote.

Earlier while talking Talking to Zoom Digital, casting director Adityoa Suranna confirmed, "Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is completely digital. To be honest, it is a challenge for everybody. The task is not only for me but also for the actors who have been locked. If we have seen something already, we have already set a benchmark. If this was a new show, whatever we would do, would be fresh for people. But already, hum sabke paas ek benchmark hai (all of us have a benchmark)."

"It is not only for me but for the actors, directors and for everyone. There are two people (from the old cast), Ankita Lokhande is playing Archana's part, Usha ma'am is playing her part. We have already seen them and have loved them. But for the rest of the actors, they have a challenge. Especially for Manav, for Shaheer Sheikh it is a big challenge to live up to that space. But at the same time, it is a challenge for directors, me and other actors as well," Suranna added.

Producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor said that it’s a tribute to the original Manav, late Sushant Singh Rajput.

For the unversed,‘Pavitra Rishta' is a popular TV show aired on Zee TV in 2009. With this show, Ankita and Sushant became a household name.