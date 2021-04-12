Patralekhaa’s father passes away, actress pens heartfelt note





On Monday, Bollywood actress Patralekhaa’s father Ajit Paul has left for the heavenly world. She paid heartfelt tribute to her father by penning a touching. She wrote, "I am angry I am sad I am at a loss of words.. This pain this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything.. Papa...."

"I love you we will always be a part of you and you will always live through us. I hope I can make you proud. Thank you for giving us this wonderful life. You always worked that extra mile so we could have a better life! You were the best father the best husband. You loved your work and you were just the best at it. All your friends have been telling me that you were a great friend, a philosopher and a guide to them..See you Papa on the other side... I love you” she further added

Many Bollywood celebrities including Saqib Saleem, Harleen Sethi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ali Fazal and Diana Penty expressed their condolences. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Condolences, may his soul rest in peace. Sending you tons of strength Patra." While Sonam Kapoor commented, "So sorry for your loss, Patralekhaa. All my love."

On the professional front, Patralekhaa was last seen in ZEE5’s web series Forbidden Love.