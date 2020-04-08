Partner in everything: Sonam and Rhea Kapoor in throwback pic

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Wednesday, 08th April 2020,08:04


During lockdown phase, Rhea Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture from her archives. The picture has she and her sister Sonam Kapoor standing together. Rhea calls her sister ‘highly eccentric’.

Rhea Kapoor captioned the photo, “Partner in everything. Highly eccentric and uncontrollable? Yes. But delightful, loving, protective, generous and loyal and best friend for life. #bigsister #muse.”

Sonam's husband, Anand Ahuja, left a comment on the post, that read, “Double trouble ... In the cutest way possible." Sonam also dropped a comment. She wrote: "Look at the way I'm holding you." 

Sonam Kapoor is currently in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja.


