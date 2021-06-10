Parineeti shares bikini pic from Turkey vacay, Priyanka feels jealous





Parineeti Chopra headed to Turkey to rejuvenate herself for the work ahead and she shared a stunning sun-soaked bikini-clad picture from her Turkey vacation. The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor captioned it, "I was doing Pranayama before this photo. Ok thats a lie."

The picture showed Parineeti Chopra slipped into black two-piece and sitting on the sand beside sea shore. She left her hair open and donned black glasses.

Her cousin sister and actress Priyanka Chopra commented on Parineeti's picture. PeeCee wrote, "I’m soooo jealous."

However, the ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ actor also faced the flurry of question of her fans while hosting 'Ask Me Anything' session via her Instagram stories. One of the fans asked the actress how she flew down to Turkey amid pandemic lockdown restrictions in India, the actor replied, “I wanna address this since most people are not able to travel from India. I have been outside the country since March. I am lucky enough to be able to travel freely in these difficult times. And I am not taking this blessing for granted.”

During the interactive session, one of the fans asked her to reveal a secret about actor Arjun Kapoor, she said, “Bahar se brute and andar se softy”. Arjun responded to this and said, “This is true”. Parineeti also hinted about the possibility of 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar' as she shared, “Baba and I are ready for Faraar 2,” and tagged Arjun.