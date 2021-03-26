Paresh Rawal tests Covid positive after getting first shot of vaccine





Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has been tested positive for novel coronavirus after receiving the first shot of Covid-19.

The actor wrote, "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

While getting vaccinated, the 65-year-old dressed in bermuda pant and shirt old actor took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of his flashing the V-sign. "V for vaccines! Thanks to all the doctors and nurses and the front line health care workers and the scientists. Thanks @narendramodi," Rawal tweeted.

His wife, actor and life skills teacher Swaroop Rawal also recently received the first jab of the vaccine. "Follow the leader... I got my #COVID19Vaccine did you?" the 62-year-old actor had tweeted on March 6.

Apart from him, Hema Malini, Jeetendra, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, his wife Pinki Roshan, comedian Johny Lever, Saif Ali Khan and actor Satish Shah were among others to get vaccinated.

The nation-wide vaccination started for senior citizens over 60 plus from 1st March.