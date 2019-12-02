‘Panipat’ song ‘Sapna Hai’`: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon gets married in a royal wedding





The first song from the periodic drama ‘Panipat’ starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon was unveiled. The song is titled, ‘Sapna Hai Sach Hai’ and it showed the royal couple tying the knot in a royal Maharastrian style. The song showcases Sadashiv Rao and Parvatibai’s love story and wedding.

The lyrics being penned by Javed Akhtar. ‘Sapna Hai Sach Hai’ has been crooned by Abhay Jodhpurkar and Shreya Ghoshal and music composed by Ajay-Atul.

Kriti Sanon, who plays Parvatibai recently wrote about her character, “Parvati Bai - From being a loving woman to being a strong constant support for her husband through all ups and downs to being a fearless force that would go to every extent to defend her people.”

Arjun also shared details about his character and look, he said, “I was not convinced that I could look like a Maratha, like a Peshwa but Ashu sir was convinced. He is a very meticulous person. He had done his research, he had seen my films, my images. ‘Andhadhun aake nahi bol rahe the ki tu takla ho jaega aur kar lega’. There was some thought behind it. He had a lot of clarity regarding my role.”