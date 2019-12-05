‘Panipat’ screening: Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar,Boney Kapoor attend





Ashutosh Gowariker’s periodic drama ‘Panipat’ will see the light of the day today and a special screening was held yesterday which was attended by who’s who of Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Anu Malik, Jackky Bhagnani, Harman Baweja, Varun Sharma, Nupur Sanon, Goldie Behl, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Luv Ranjan, Shashank Khaitan, Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mohit Marwah, Sonali Kulkarni, Sajid Khan, Chunky Pandey, Siddhant Kapoor, Mohnish Bahl, Pranutan Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure were among others who graced the screening of ‘Panipat’ .

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant is all praise for the film, he wrote, “#panipat ! Beautifully emoted , directed , amazing background scores , costumes , crisp edit and the camera works surreal. @arjunk26 top class. @kritisanon it’s by far your best performance @duttsanjay always my favourite. @agppl also loved watching my aunt back woohoo.”

The screening was held at YRF Studios in Andheri, Mumbai.

Arjun Kapoor said that it was always a dream working with the noted directed and described the filmmaker as a “humble, hard working and disciplined”.

“(It was) amazing (working with him). I had seen ‘Lagaan’ twice in two days first day in trial theatres and second day in the theatres with dhols playing. So, for me it was a dream to be able to spend time with him and to be able to make a film like this with him,” Arjun told IANS.

‘Panipat’ features Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor in the pivotal role. The film will clash with 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.











