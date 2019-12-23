‘Panga’ trailer: Kangana Ranaut plays a mother and Kabaddi player





On Monday, the trailer of ‘Panga’ was released and it showed Kangana Ranaut, a mother making a comeback to kabaddi after a hiatus. Kangana was a brilliant Kabaddi player who used to play for railway but with changing identity, her dream also lost in dust. The trailer shows how a wife, mother, a railway employee and Kabaddi player gets ready to take panga again.

Kangana’s character is named Jaya and popular Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill plays the role of Jaya’s husband, Prashant. While Neena Gupta plays Jaya's mother and Richa Chadha is seen playing her friend, Meenu.

Earlier, talking about her lead star, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said , “Kangana and I have become friends over the two-year journey of the film. I have realised that when she loves someone, she will take care of them all her life. There were times when she was really upset, in tears. As a friend, I could only support her. If everyone keeps commenting, she will be affected. It’s only human.”

She also spoke about Kangana putting on weight for the role, she said, “Kangana had to put on some weight, but her body type is such that it doesn’t look extra on her. She immediately lost the kilos, but has put them back for her next. I don’t know how she does it over and over; I have difficulty losing even once.”

Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers unveiled a poster of the film having Kangana and Neena, director Ashwiny wrote: “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Inki family ki kahani hum sab se judi hai. Trailer out on 23rd December 2019.” In the picture, Kangana, Neena, singer-actor Jassi Gill and a child actor sit on a sofa of what appears to be a typical middle class Indian home. All the people in the frame are laughing in the frame.

‘Panga’ is set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.