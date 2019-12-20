‘Panga’ first look: Kangana Ranaut plays a mother again





The first look of Kangana Ranaut in ‘Panga’ was released and she plays a mother in the movie. Sharing the first look, the actress’s sister Rangoli wrote, “Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again..”.

She continued, “(Contd)....today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India."

After ‘Manikarnika:The Queen Of Jhansi’, the ‘Queen’ actress plays the role of mother again in ‘Panga’.

Rangoli Chandel praises Kareena Kapoor Khan in her post, "This generation of mothers is very lucky off screen we have working mothers like Kareena Kapoor Khan who don’t hide their motherhood but flaunt it and on screen we have great actor like Kangana play mother in leading protagonist roles in mainstream films."

‘Panga’ helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is based on a sports drama inspired by a national level Kabbadi player in July 2018. The movie stars Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had announced the release date for the film as January 24, 2020. #Panga lene wale kabhi haar nahi maante aur karke dikhate hai. Let's be a part of this #Panga on 23rd December”.