Pandit Jasraj dies at 90: PM Modi, Bollywood pay tribute





Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj passed away in Mumbai at the age of 90 in America. From PM Narendra Modi to Daler Mehndi, Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan and many more paid tribute.

PM Narendra Modi paid his last tribute to the legendary singer saying, “The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, but he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.”

Daler Mehndi, Hindustani music maestro- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri- Pt. Jasraj passed away in the US a short while ago. India has lost another gem, one of the rarest!

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, Just heard of the passing of the Legendary #PanditJasraj Ji. My condolence to music itself, and to every musician on the planet. A truly monumental loss. My heart goes out to my friends Jatin & Lalit Pandit, Shweta & Shraddha Pandit & of course @DurgaJasraj ji, and the family.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Tributes and Heartfelt Condolences at the passing of Legendary classical singer Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj ji #OmShanti

Hansal Mehta, And now Pandit Jasraj. Have had the privilege of attending over two decades of his performances. Panditji's beautiful voice and his smooth, rhythmic expositions will remain immortal. Here's an old recording of my favorite Raag Adana -Maata Kalika

Shankar Mahadevan, Devastated after hearing the news that Sangeet marthand pandit Jasraj has moved on to the next dimension . A big void in the world of Indian Classical music . His music will live on in this planet

Richa Chadha, thank you for the music Pandit Jasraj. An era has ended. Condolences to the family

Milind Deora, Pandit Jasraj was a giant of Indian classical music & one of the country’s most influential vocalists. I’m thankful to have witnessed several of his sublime performances, including one time in Parliament in 2007. My deepest condolences to my friend @durgajasraj