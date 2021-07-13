Palak Purswani, Avinash Sachdev’s relationship in trouble?





Engaged couple Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev are going through a rough patch. The couple is trying to sort out their differences. Report of their differences came into forefront after the couple unfollowed each other on social media.

Now, talking about his current equation with Palak Purswani, Avinash Sachdev told Spotboye, "We have not quit our relationship. I would say we have taken a pause. Due to the lockdown, we were not getting a lot of time to spend with each other. She stays with her family and I have to take care of mine. I agree every couple needs some space but too much space is also not good I feel. Some misunderstanding has happened between us and also some trust issues. We haven't broken up but yes differences have surely come."

"We haven't decided on anything for now as our families are involved and we have to be responsible. We haven't stopped talking to each other completely. We talk about work related things as we are business partners also. For now, taking no decision is a good decision, I would say. Let's see how things go ahead," the actor added.

In an interaction with Times Of India, Palak said, “There have been some misunderstandings between us, and yes of late, it has been a rollercoaster ride. But we are trying to make things better. However, we are busy with our work commitments and hence haven’t really got that much time to sit and talk to each other.”

She further said, “It is a part and parcel of life. We had a Roka ceremony in January this year and our families are involved, so we cannot just take impromptu decisions. We cannot just one fine day say you go your way and I will go my way. There are so many things involved like our restaurant too which we opened when our Roka happened in January.”

Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani got engaged in January this year in the presence of family members. The duo had also participated in season 9 of celebrity dance show, ‘Nach Baliye’.