Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma, Shaza Morani to have court marriage





Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma is going to legalise his relationship with producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani. The couple has opted for court marriage. Priyaank and Shaza will apply for court marriage tomorrow, post which they shall need to give a month’s notice followed by registering their marriage.

The source revealed, "Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani and Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma will apply for a court marriage. The two of them will be applying in court tomorrow. They need to give a month's notice before registering the marriage."

They will have a traditional wedding followed by a grand reception in 2021. "As for a proper marriage and reception, it will take place next year in February," the source added. Priyaank made his Bollywood debut this year with Akshaye Khanna in ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’.

The couple often shares lovey-dovey images on social media platform.