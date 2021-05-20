Outside the ICU I'm a little better, Aniruddh Dave on Covid-19 recovery





Television actor Aniruddh Dave is slowly on the road to recovery. He was in hospital for 22 days after testing Covid-19 positive. He was on oxygen support and was very critical. But by the grace of God and the prayers of the well-wishers, he is slowly recovering.

The ‘Patiala Babes’ actor stated that he was in the ICU for 14 days and is now recovering from an 85 per cent infection.

"Sharing Aniruddh's message for his wellwishers My dear friends Thank you, sounds like only a small word! I have been able to feel the love, care, blessing, prayers of all of you, on the hospital bed for the last 22 days .. I am constantly on oxygen support..but the courage that I have got, it's a huge borrowing... after 14 days, now outside the ICU I'm a little better. There is 85% infection it will take time. There is no hurry. Just have to breathe on my own... will meet soon .. Being emotional turns my saturation down ..I know everything will be fine soon ... this too shall pass. Lots of love. Keep praying Love Aniruddh," the caption read, written in Hindi with a few words in English.

Fans showered love and good wishes to Aniruddh Dave. A fan wrote, "Lots of prayers and we'll wishes....Wishing you speedy recovery ....your son is waiting for you." "@aniruddh_dave your a fighter . And so many prayers wid you...theek toh hona hi hai.. god bless u always.... get well soon bro...," added another fan. A third fan commented, "God bless you with good health and happiness."

He contracted the virus two months after welcoming their baby boy.

Sharing an adorable picture of Aniruddh holding the baby in his arms, Shubhi wrote, "While im on d way to Aniruddh whos critically suffering at d moment .. i had to leave back home my 2 month old Anishq and this definitely a biggest challenge i have faced as he on one side he is dependent on me as i ws nursing him & on d other side i need to be beside Aniruddh as well .. Having d toughest time of my life . PLEASE PRAY ,I request every dear ones, our frds,family, colleagues,fans of Aniruddh. Is waqt Mere Aniruddh aur Anishq ke Papa ko aapke prayers ki bahut bahut zarurat hai .. hum sab milkar usko theek kar sakte hain .. aap sab uski wellbeing ke liye pray kare (At this point my Aniruddh and Anishq's papa needs your prayers. All of us together can make him better. Pray for his well being)."

Lately, his wife Shubhi dismissed the report of her husband’s recovery, she told SpotboyE, "Aniruddh is receiving everyone's prayers so it's my responsibility to clarify. Aniruddh hasn't got any Covid test done. I would kindly request the media to refrain from reporting false information. Asking everyone to pray for his speedy recovery.”