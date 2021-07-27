Our house was sold, we were bankrupt; Tiger Shroff recalls worst days





Tiger Shroff is one of the reining actors of Bollywood and he recalled the worst phase of life when their house was sold and went bankrupt.

He was 11-year-old when his family suffered financial crisis.

Due to financial crisis, Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha Shroff had to sell their four-bedroom Bandra apartment and had to move into a smaller house. Tiger also shared that not only their house but the furniture of their house was also sold and that he had to sleep on the floor. “I remember how our furniture and stuff was sold off, one by one. My mother’s artwork, lamps… Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life. I wanted to work at that age but I knew I could do nothing to help,” the actor had said in an interview with GQ.

On the work front, Tiger will be seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ opposite Tara Sutaria. The film is likely to hit theatres in July next year.