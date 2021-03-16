Oscar Nominations: Priyanka Chopra shines in blue, Nick Jonas picks golden





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas received the honour to announce 93rd Oscar Nominations and for the occasion, she chose to wear Greta Constantine midi dress. The diva looked stylish in a violet-blue dress which is a layered skirt and textured top with halter neck.

PeeCee opted for a perfect colour-blocking with hot pink Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps.

She accessorised with a matching Bulgari watch, diamond earrings, a sleek ponytail. She opted for dewy base, glowy makeup, nude lip shade, and bronzed cheeks.

While her singer husband Nick Jonas complemented his wife Priyanka by opting for a golden reflecting tuxedo teamed it with a white shirt.

Nick took to his Instagram handle to share his feelings for the same. The ‘Spaceman’ singer wrote, “So I got to announce the #OscarsNoms this morning with this beautiful woman, who also happens to now have produced and starred in an Oscar nominated film (The White Tiger). Congrats to all the nominees. I’ll be watching on April 25th. @priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra also took to her social media handle to express her joy after her film ‘The White Tiger’ received nominations in ‘Adapted Screenplay Category’. The actress wrote, “We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger...Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud ??”.