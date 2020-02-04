On World Cancer Day, Sonali Bendre shares an emotional video





On World Cancer Day (February 4), Sonali Bendre shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram profile, in which she talked about her battle with cancer. Sonali was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and after a year-long treatment in New York, she returned home in 2018.

In the video, the 45-year-old actress said, "Change is the only constant in life and how life has changed. It's been almost two years. These two years have taught me many lessons. Gave me the patience to look for the light at the end of the tunnel. In this, I found my new normal and the strength to switch on the sunshine every day. The journey of knowing who I am reminds me that I am much more than this. For all of us going through this, let's remind us that cancer doesn't define us."

Sonali’s post got lots of love from her industry friends. Tahira Kashyap, who is also a cancer survivor, wrote in the comments section, "You are gorgeous and courageous. Inspiration to so many, including me. Thank you for being you." Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and several other celebrities dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

In 2018, Sonali Bendre announced to the world that she is suffering from cancer with a long note, she wrote, "I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful."

During her stay in the Big Apple, she was visited by her friends Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Joshi and Hrithik Roshan. Her husband Goldie Behl and sister were with her in her tough times.