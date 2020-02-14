On Valentine’s Day, Kalki Koechlin shares pic of newborn with boyfriend





On Valentine’s Day, new mommy Kalki Koechlin shares an adorable picture of father-daughter duo. The picture showed their daughter Sappho resting on her father Guy Hershberg’s chest.

Kalki captioned this image as, “My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer, but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons @guyhershberg I couldn't ask for more, you are always more... #valentineseveryday #marvelous #bestpartnerever”.

The little one donned a sweet smile on her face and is dressed in an onesie with cute beanie like cap and hand gloves.

On 7th February, Kalki welcomed her daughter Sappho to the world with Guy Hershberg via water delivery method. The ‘Dev D’ actress has announced the news of their baby’s birth with a heartfelt post.

Sharing an imprint of a person’s feet, Kalki wrote, “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space...Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal,” she wrote.

She also urged her fans to spread love. “And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. ‘Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It’s what one loves’ Sappho circa 600BC,” she added.

