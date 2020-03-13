On Holi, Ankita Lokhande shares lovey-dovey pic with boyfriend Vicky Jain





On Holi, Ankita Lokhande shared lovey-dovey picture with boyfriend Vicky Jain. Both were seen in white outfits and had been smeared with colours.

Sharing the picture from their Holi celebrations, Ankita wrote, "Cheers to the colours of love."

Buzz is that Ankita and Vicky will tie the knot soon. Responding to these rumours, Ankita told Bombay Times, “If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can’t say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment.” Speaking about Vicky, she had continued, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.”

After splitting with long-time boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress found love in Vicky Jain, co-owner of the Mumbai team in sports reality entertainment show, Box Cricket League. Presently, Ankita and Vicky are going strong.

Their social media accounts proved that they are strongly in love with one another.

A source close informs, “They are serious about each other. The duo lives in the same society and often hangs out together. Close friends are aware of their status.”

Sushant and Ankita’s separation in 2016 came as a big shock for their fans because they are dating for a long time and was on the edge of getting married.

It was an affair of six long years. They met on the set of TV soap 'Pavitra Rishta'.

‘The Kai Po Che’ actor then took to Twitter and clarified about his breakup with long-time girlfriend Ankita.