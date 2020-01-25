On anniversary, Kunal Kemmu shares unseen wedding video with Soha Ali Khan





On 5th wedding anniversary of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, the actor shared unseen video from their wedding and shared a heartfelt note.

“Happy Anniversary. It’s been 5 years and it seems like a good time to share my happiness with everyone. Thank you for being your wonderful and sometimes not so wonderful self. Thank you for all the smiles and tears thank you for all the hugs and stares. Thank you for being my friend thank you for being my wife. Thank you for making me a father and giving me a new life,” he wrote.

Congratulatory messages poured in from fans as well as Bollywood celebrities, including filmmaker Rohit Jugraj and actors Shreyas Talpade, Amruta Khanvilkar and Anand Tiwari.

Soha also wished Kunal on Instagram. Sharing another video from their wedding and wrote, “Always. @khemster2.”

Kunal and Soha met in 2009 and the couple tied the knot on January 25, 2015. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, was born to the couple on September 29, 2017.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kunal described his relationship with Soha as “easy” and “natural”. He said, “Initially, there’s a lot you get to know about a person and then you find yourself at peace with that person. Sometimes, it doesn’t go well and within a year you feel you are trying too hard to match up to the likings of the other person. But in our case, we talk about everything. She still is my best friend. I feel very comfortable around her. It’s peaceful.”