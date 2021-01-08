Nusrat Jahan’s marriage with Nikhil Jain on the rocks?





Rumor is doing all the rounds that Nusrat Jahan’s marriage with Nikhil Jain is on the verge of ending. It is said that trouble in their relationship cropped up due to her alleged relationship with her SOS Kolkata co-star Yash Dasgupta. Their love affair blossomed during their recenttrip to Rajasthanfor New Year's. Both Nusrat Jahan and Yash have now reacted to these rumours.

Nusrat said, "The affairs of my private life are not for the public. People have always put me on trial. But this time, I am not going to comment. People can only judge me for my work as an actor and nothing else." Concluding her statement, the actress said that no matter whether her personal life is good or bad, she will not reveal anything about it. She concluded, "Be it good, bad or ugly, it is my personal life, and I am not going to share it with anyone."

Yash also reacted to rumours of his closeness with Nusrat, "I go on road trips every year and this time I went to Rajasthan. Anyone can make a trip there, right? And as far as Nusrat’s marriage is concerned, I have no clue about her personal problems. Please ask the concerned person about it."

Nusrat and Nikhil got married in June 19, 2019 after dating for some time. Various times fatwa was issued against her for her embracing for performing Hindu rituals. Actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP also received death threats for posting a video of her posing like Goddess Durga on social media. Nusrat’s love for all religion has irked the Maulanas.