Nusrat Jahan confirms pregnancy, shares baby bump pic





In the midst of TMC MP and actress Nusrat Jahan and her husband Nikhil Jain’s separation report, picture of Nusrat flaunting her baby bump surfaced on net. The actress proudly flaunted her baby bump in a group photo, thereby confirming her pregnancy report.

Nusrat has lately announced her split from husband Nikhil Jain. The actress-turned-politician said, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself."

She also added that her marriage to Nikhil is not legal as they tied the knot in Turkey according to Turkish law which is not valid in India. She also revealed that she and Nikhil are not together since November 2020.

In a long statement, Nusrat Jahan accused Nikhil of 'illegally holding back' her assets and jewellery. She also alleged that her "funds were mishandled" without her knowledge.

That Nusrat is pregnant is not confirmed but whose child is this has not been clear till now because a day go, Nikhil confirmed that the child is not his.

According to ABP Ananda, Nikhil said that he is unaware of Nusrat’s pregnancy and reportedly maintained that child isn’t his because they have not been in contact for months. The couple is said to be living separately for the past six months.

He also said that he has filed for an annulment in court.

In an interview with India Today, Nikhil Jain said, "These are legalities, I don't really want to comment on anything she's said because the matter is sub judice in court. I have filed a civil suit in Kolkata and I will not comment on it till it is in court."

Nusrat Jahan’s name has also been linked with BJP's actor-turned-politician Yash Dasgupta. It is not yet known if the couple is really seeing each other or it is just a mere rumour.