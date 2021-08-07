Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers vertigo attack, rushed to hospital





While shooting for Luv Ranjan’s movie, Bollywood actorNushrratt Bharuccha suffered a vertigo attack and she was immediately rushed to Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.

The ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ actor opened up about her health scare, “I was staying in a hotel while shooting this film. The hotel was close to the set. In today’s times, I felt that this would be good as it would save the time I would take to reach the set from my house. One day, after about three weeks of shooting, I felt very weak and I excused myself from the shoot.”

“I thought I would be okay in a day or so but the next day was equally bad. I reported on the set but a few minutes later, it all went spiralling downward. I could not do anything. They decided to rush me to Hinduja Hospital (Mumbai) and when I reached there, I was still worse. I needed a wheelchair to be taken upstairs. My blood pressure by then had dropped to 65/55,” she added.

"By then, Mom and Dad had arrived at the hospital. The next 6-7 days were very bad. I did not get hospitalised; I am taking medicines at home. A full check-up has been done and I am okay. I have taken leave for about 7 days more from today. The doctor has advised 15 days of complete rest," the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' actress concluded.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in 'Ram Setu', 'Hurdang', 'Chhorii' and the unannounced project.