Noted lyricist Yogesh Gaur dies at 77, Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute





Noted lyricist and writer Yogesh Gaur who gave many hit songs in Bollywood in the 60s-70s passed away on Friday at the age of 77. Born on March 19, 1943, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Yogesh Gaur was not keeping well for quite sometime. He was staying with a disciple in the Mumbai suburb of Nala Sopara.

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar mourned the death of Yogesh and tweeted, "Mujhe abhi pata chala ki dil ko chunewale geet likhnewale kavi Yogesh ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Yogesh ji ke likhe kai geet maine gaaye. Yogesh ji bahut shaant aur madhur swabhav ke insan the. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun (which translates to--I just came to know of the demise of the poet Yogesh ji whose songs touched one’s heart. The news pains me. I have sung songs that Yogesh ji wrote. Yogesh ji was a man of gentle disposition. I offer him my humble tribute)."

Lata Mangeshkar also tweeted image of Yogesh Gaur honoured with Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

He is known best for providing lyrics in Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee movies. His hit songs include ‘Zindagi kaise yeh paheli’, ‘Kahin door jab din dhal jaaye’, ‘Rajinigandha phool tumhare’, ‘Kayi baar yun hi dekha hai’, ‘Badi sooni sooni hai’, ‘Jaaneman jaaneman’, ‘Na jaane kyun’, 'Rimjhim giray saawan’ and ‘Na bole tum na maine kuchh kaha’ among numerous others.

Our deepest condolence! May his soul rest in peace.