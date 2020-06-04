Noted lyricist Anwar Sagar dies in Mumbai





Bollywood’s renowned lyricist Anwar Sagar passed away in Mumbai. He was in his 70s. He was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in the afternoon and after arriving, doctors declared him dead. The cause of his dead is not yet known. But he was suffering from age-related ailments.

Anwar Sagar mostly wrote songs for movies in the 80s and 90s. His notable works include David Dhawan’s Yaraana, Jackie Shroff’s Sapne Saajan Ke, Akshay Kumar films like Khiladi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, etc, Ajay Devgn-starrer Vijaypath, among others.

Indian Performing Right Society Limited tweeted, "Veteran lyricist and IPRS member Anwar Sagar has passed away. Known for writing songs like ''Vaadaa Raha Sanam'', he also penned lyrics for iconic movies like Vijaypath and Yaraana. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in this difficult time. May his soul #RIP".