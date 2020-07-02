Noted Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies at 71





Well-known choreographer of Bollywood, Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest. She was 71.

She was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital last month after she complained of breathing problem.

Saroj has directed over 2000 songs in her long career. Her teaming with Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi was very popular.

She had been tested negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).”She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2:30 am at the hospital,” her nephew Manish Jagwani told news agency PTI.

Condolence poured in from every corner. Akshay Kumar wrote on Friday, “Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace.”

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh wrote, “Saddened to hear of ace choreographer & three times national awardee Saroj Khan’s demise at 72. Many of the 2000+ iconic songs she choreographed have a permanent place in audiences’ hearts. Deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues & fans!”

She has choreographed dance for movies like Mr India (1987), Nagina (1986), Chandni (1989), Tezaab (1988), and Thanedaar (1990). She last choreographed Madhuri Dixit in Kalank (2018).

She won three National Awards for Devdas, Jab We Met and the 2007 Tamil film Shringaram.

Hawa Hawai, Chandni, Tama Tamma, Ye Ishq Haaye, Ek Do Teen, Dola Re Dola and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga are some of her famous dance numbers.

Her last rites will be held in Mumbai's Malad today.

Saroj Khan is survived by her husband, son and two daughters.

May her soul rest in peace!