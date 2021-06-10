Noted Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies at 77





Renowned award-winning director Buddhadeb Dasgupta breathed his last in Kolkata due to age-related disease. He was 77. He was suffering from kidney problem and was undergoing dialysis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee paid heartfelt tribute to the departed soul.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death. “Anguished by the demise of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta. His diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society. He was also an eminent thinker and poet. My thoughts are with his family and several admirers in this time of grief. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Mamata Banerjee also offered condolence, she tweeted, “Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues andadmirers”.

Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty took the lead to condole the death of the veteran director. Raj wrote, "Recipient of numerous National and International honours, legendary filmmaker and renowned poet, #BuddhadebDasgupta has passed away. Sincere condolences to his family and friends (sic)."

Buddhadeb Dasgupta directed some path-breaking movies like Dooratwa (1978), Grihajuddha (1982) and Andhi Gali (1984) focused on the Naxalite movement in Bengal.

The celebrated director had won National Film Award for five movies namely, Bagh Bahadur (1989), Charachar (1993), Lal Darja (1997), Mondo Meyer Upakhyan (2002) and Kaalpurush (2008), while his films Dooratwa (1978) and Tahader Katha (1993) won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali.

He was also a famous poet and his published works of poetry include Suitcase, Himjog, Govir Araley, Coffin Kimba, Chhaata Kahini, Roboter Gaan, Sreshtha Kabita, and Bhomboler Ascharya Kahini O Ananya Kabita.

May his soul rest in peace!