Noted Bengali actor and former MP Tapas Pal dies at 61





Popular Bengali actor and former MP Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal passed away on February 18 in Mumbai following cardiac arrest. He was 61.

Tapas Pal went to Mumbai to visit his daughter Sohini Pal in Mumbai and complained of chest pain at the Mumbai airport while flying back to Kolkata. He was rushed to a hospital in Juhu where the veteran actor breathed his last at around 4 am.

He had heart problem and was not keeping well for quite sometime. He has been in and out of the hospital several times during the past two years.

Veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick described Pal's death as "untimely". "I am yet to come to terms with the news. Yes, he was not keeping well for some time," Mallick said.

Born on September 29, 1958, Tapas Pal debuted in Bengali cinema at the age of 22 with Dadar Kirti.

He starred in hit movies like Saheb (1981), Parabat Priya (1984), Bhalobasa Bhalobasa (1985), Anurager Choyan (1986), Amar Bandhan (1986) and Guru Dakshina (1987). He won a Filmfare Award for his role in Saheb. Pal was also cast opposite Madhuri Dixit in his first Bollywood debuts ‘Abodh’.

Tapas Pal has been an MLA from Alipore for two terms and the MP of Krishnanagar from 2009 to 2019.

Mamta Banerjee expressed her condolence on Twitter, "Saddened and shocked to hear about the demise of Tapas Pal. He was a superstar of Bengali cinema who was a member of the Trinamool family. Tapas served the people as a two-term MP and MLA. We will miss him dearly. My condolences to his wife Nandini, daughter Sohini and his many fans," Mamata Banerjee said in her tweet.

Tapas Pal is survived by his wife Nandini and their daughter Sohini Paul.

May his soul rest in peace!