Noted actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies of Covid-19





Famous Marathi and Hindi film actor Kishore Nandlaskar breathed his last today due to Covid-19 complications. He was undergoing treatment in a Covid-19 care unit in Thane. For a week-ling, he battled the virus. On Tuesday afternoon, Kishore Nandlaskar succumbed to death. He was 81.

The actor’s grandson Anish Nandlaskar confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

He said, “He was admitted to a Covid care centre in Thane last Wednesday. He passed away today around 12.30 pm. Funeral will be held today evening.”

Celebrities took to their social media account to paid tribute to the talented actor. While Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “Sad news!!! May god bless his sou,” Amruta Subhash posted on Twitter, “#KishoreNandlaskar passes away due to covid, we have lost a great great actor! His sense of timing was unmatchable. Salute to you Kishor kaka (sic).”

Govinda, who shared screen space with Kishore in ‘Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai’ shared his grief, "Very sad to hear about the demise of such a talented actor. My condolences to his family”.

While expressing his grief, Marathi star Sanjay Narvekar said, "Nandlaskar kaka was a gem of our Marathi entertainment industry. I have never met such a sincere actor in my life. He used to come early morning on set just to memorise his lines of the script. Because of old age, he had a problem memorise the script, so just to avoid re-take, he used to come early. He was a very sweet person. I think there will never be another like Nandlaskar kaka"

Kishore Nandlaskar is known for his work in Marathi movies like Ina Mina Dika in (1989), Dhamal Bablya Ganpyachi (1990), Karamati Coat (1993), Purna Satya (1997), Ishhya (2006), Yedyanchi Jatra (2012) and Huntash (2017). Miss U Miss (2020) was his last Marathi movie.

In Hindi movies, he worked in Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain (2000), Vaastav (1999), Singham (2010) and Simmba (2018).

May his soul rest in peace!