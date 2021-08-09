Not ‘Jeh’, Saif-Kareena name their second child ‘Jehangir Ali Khan’





After the whole controversary surrounding the name of Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan avoided not to announce the name of their second child. After many months of the child’s birth, the name of their second bundle of joy has been kept under wrap. It was only last month, the name of the couple’s second child has been revealed, he is called ‘Jeh’.

But there is a twist to the name. ‘Jeh’ is the nickname of child. He is actually named as Jehangir Ali Khan. Saifeena has again named their child after a powerful Mughal ruler. Hope, this time they would not draw any hullabaloo.

There has been a lot of uproar when Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan named their first child, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

All these months, the newborn is called ‘Jeh’ but his actual name is Jehangir Ali Khan. The full name of the baby is revealed in Kareena’s pregnancy book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be’. Throughout the book, he is named Jeh and as it comes to an end, his full name is mentioned below his picture. The book also gives us a glimpse of full picture of the baby boy.