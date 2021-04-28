Not got any work because of Priyanka Chopra, accuses cousin Meera Chopra





Priyanka Chopra’s cousin and actress Meera Chopra accused Priyanka for not getting work due to Priyanka. In an interview with Zoom, Meera said, "The only time when I came to Bollywood there was a buzz that Priyanka's sister is also coming but honestly I have not faced many comparisons. I have not got any work because of Priyanka. If I needed a producer, they have not cast me as I am her sister."

"Honestly, being related to her has not helped me in my career but it has really helped me in a way that people did take me seriously. They did not take me for granted as they knew was coming from a family who knew cinema. That is the only privilege I got. Otherwise, I had to struggle. Honestly, with my work like every time my movie used to leave fortunately I have not been compared to both of them", she added.

Apart from Bollywood, Meera Chopra has featured in several Tamil, Telugu movies as well.

She has acted in Tamil movie Anbe Aaruyire. She debuted in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's 1920: London.

In 2019, she was seen in the courtroom drama 'Section 375', She has projects such as Nastik, directed by Shailesh Varma.

Besides movies, Meera Chopra will be seen in Kamathipura (The Tattoo Murders) web series on Disney+Hotstar.