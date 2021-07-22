Not easy on her, Angad Bedi opens up on Neha's second pregnancy





Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are going to embrace parenthood for the second time and the couple is blessed to have a sibling for their daughter Mehr. But the actor opened up that it was not easy for Neha as she became pregnant again after three years. He added that Neha is keeping up her spirits.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor said, "Because she is pregnant again after almost three years... It's a different experience and not easy on her."

Talking about Neha's busy routine, Angad added, "But she is keeping her spirits up, working and finishing all her projects keeping the timelines in mind. We are happy to bring in a new family member soon. For me, her health is of prime importance."

Angad added, "We had discussed thinking of having a sibling for Mehr. But we didn't know, it would be so soon. We are grateful that it has happened at the right time."

On Monday, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the news of pregnancy. Neha wrote, "Took us two days to come with a caption...The best one we could think of was ... Thank you, God. #WaheguruMehrKare," while Angad Bedi added, "New Home production coming soon...Waheguru mehr kare." The heart-warming photo showed Neha and Angad cradling the baby bump while Mehr bending and looking into the baby bump.