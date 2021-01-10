Nora Fatehi wants to marry Taimur Ali Khan, mom Kareena reacts





Dancer, actress and model Nora Fatehi recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show ‘What Women Want’and during the fun chit-chat, she expressed her desire to marry Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

When Kareena told Nora that she and her husband Saif Ali Khan love her dance moves, Nora told the mommy-to-be that when Taimur gets older, she would like to get engaged or married to the little Nawab. “I am hoping that soon, when Taimur gets older, we can think about an engagement or marriage between me and him.”

Her comment on Taimur left Kareena speechless. Bebo laughed off and told Nora, "Well, he is four. I think there is a long way to go.” To which, Nora replied, "It’s okay, I will wait.”

On Kareena’s show, she shared her bad experience in her initial days in the industry. While she chose not to reveal the identity of the person, Nora said, “There was one casting director that I met in the first few months that I came to India. She almost made me feel like packing my bags and leaving. She said to me, ‘There’s too many people like you here. Our industry is sick and tired of people like you. We don’t want you.’ She was screaming at me. She was shouting, ‘You are talentless, we don’t want you.’”