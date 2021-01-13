No photos of baby please, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to paparazzi





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became proud parents of a baby girl on Monday afternoon and the proud parents requested to paparazzi not to click their baby’s picture.

The new parents issued a statement saying, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

They requested paps to not carry any piece of article featuring their child. "While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," read an excerpt from their statement.

The cricketer announced the good news of the baby's birth in the following words, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time."

After years of courtship, Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in 2017. In August last year, they announced their pregnancy.