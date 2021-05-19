No, I am not married! Geeta Kapoor rubbishes marriage report





When choreographer Geeta Kapoor with vermillion on forehead circulated on net, it is highly buzzed that Geeta Kapoor got secretly married. But the choreographer rubbished the marriage report saying, “No, I am not married! You know me well, if I get married, I won’t hide it at all. Plus, how can I be married right now, I have just lost my mother a few months back,” Geeta told ETimes in a latest interview.

While explaining the looks in the picture, Geeta Kapoor said that she replicates the looks of veteran actress Rekha in a special episode of Super Dancer 4. She said that she chose to pay tribute to Rekha as she is a huge fan of the yesteryear actress.

She shared, “The pictures are from the latest episode of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer 4’. The episode was about the evergreen heroines of Bollywood, and we were dressing up like them. So as the world knows how fond I am of Rekha Ji, I decided to dress up like her and since she wears sindoor, I too wore it.”

"Ready set shoot … #superdancerchapter4" Geeta had written along with her photos on Instagram.

The picture showed Geeta Kapoor wearing red attire with stunning ornaments, red bindi and vermillion on forehead. She posed for the camera in different style.

