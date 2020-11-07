No Diwali party due to death in family and COVID-19, Abhishek Bachchan





The Bachchans won’t have Diwali celebration this year owing to family members death and Covid-19 situation. This was revealed by Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek said, "It's true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta's mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this? Civilisation is going through the worst crisis ever. We all need to be as careful as possible. Observing the utmost social distance is the only option we have. And that too is not a guarantee against infection. Diwali parties and other social occasions are for now a distant dream."

Abhishek has gone through the ordeal of coronavirus himself. He said, "There is no guarantee of immunity just because one has gone through it. It's all so uncertain. One has to just push along hoping for the best."

On the work front, the actor will be now seen in Netflix movie ‘Ludo’ directed by Anurag Basu. His second film ‘The Big Bull’ will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar.

Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan along with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan talked about pandemic on his blog, "We are all living in a world that has driven us to change and many feel that that is what we should be now .. or that is how the world wishes us to be .. nature force .. never to be ignored .. the pandemic has created different guidelines for us .. it had delivered .. nature has delivered .. live with it embrace it and continue."