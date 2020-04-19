No divorce, Imran Khan-Avantika Malik plans to reunite





Estranged couple Imran Khan and Avantika Malik might get back soon together. The couple, whose marriage hit the rough patch last year and living separately might reunite. Avantika’s cryptic message hinted that the same.

Captioning an adorable monochrome pic of her with her daughter, Avantika wrote, “I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear.’ - Martin Luther King Jr. Just when I needed to believe in the purity of love the universe sends me a sign... Magic!!”

The trouble in Avantika and Imran Khan’s paradise first surfaced last year

The post read, “Sometimes, you have to walk away. You have to look at the things you’re giving energy to and realize that even though you could stay, and try to win their approval or try to make it up their ladder, you could also make the brave choice to take whatever energy you have left to a space that welcomes you. You may still need to walk away, trusting there is so much more ahead of you.”

As per report, Avantika left Imran’s residence with daughter Imara and she is currently staying with her parents. However, Avantika’s mother Vandana confirmed to a website that there are certainly some problems between them but they are not heading for divorce.

Vandana Malik said, "We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there is no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway.

Vandana refuted divorce rumour, "Absolutely not."

An insider source told DNA, "Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran’s residence, a while ago with Imara (daughter) It is being said that she is currently staying with her family."

The couple has called off their marriage reportedly due to irreconcilable differences.

After 10 years of courtship, Avantika and Imran got married in 2011. They become proud parents of a baby girl on June 9, 2014.