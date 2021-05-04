No Covid. In good health, Nafisa Ali dismisses Lucky Ali’s death rumours





Social media on Tuesday ran the news that ace singer Lucky Ali breathed his last due to Covid-19. However, the report was dismissed by actor and good friend of the singer, Nafisa Ali.

“Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health,” Nafisa tweeted.

She also told the Times of India, “I chatted with Lucky Ali 2-3 times today. He is fine. He does not have COVID. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine.”

The death hoax of the singer created panic among his fans and they posted condolence messages.

Time and again, celebrities have fallen prey to internet death hoaxes. Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Mumtaz, Jaya Bhattacharya were among others whom the internet 'killed' in the past.