No clean chit to Deepika, Shraddha, Sara, others: NCB





Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau after their WhatsApp chats surfaced. It is buzzed that NCB has given clean chit to the actresses but they clarified that they have no given clean chit to any of them.

“The news article mentioning that the drugs law enforcement agency giving a clean chit to those examined by NCB is devoid of the facts and truth,” the NCB officer told Mumbai Mirror.

Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and on the basis of certain evidence, they have issued summon to few Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet.