No Chautha for Rajiv Kapoor, tweets Neetu Kapoor





Neetu Kapoor informed that there will be no chautha for Rajiv Kapoor due to the pandemic situation.

Here's the family statement which Neetu Kapoor shared on Wednesday.

"Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no chautha held for the late Mr Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. "May his soul rest in peace," Neetu Kapoor added in her post. Addressing fans mourning Rajiv Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor wrote: "The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too."

Rajiv Kapoor, son of late Raj Kapoor and Krishnaraj Kapoor breathed his last on Tuesday morning due to massive cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead. He was 58.

Lovingly called as Chimpu, he gained popularity with his father Raj Kapoor's last directorial Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). He also starred in movies like Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). Rajiv later skipped acting and moved into film direction and production.