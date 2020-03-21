No break-up, Alia Bhatt lockdown with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor





Almost the entire world is lockdown following the deadly coronavirus infection. Our Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their lockdown pictures and Alia Bhatt is also not behind. The ‘Raazi’ actress has shared a serene picture of her looking at the sunset from the balcony. Guess who clicked the picture of her. It is none other than her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Her caption read, “stay home &... watch the sunset. #stayhomestaysafe P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK,” followed by a heart. Aww! Alia’s sister Shaheen was quick to pull her leg. She commented, “So he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then.” LOL!

This picture came amid the break-up report of Ranbir and Alia. After the ‘Barfi’ actor seemed missing from Alia’s private birthday party, gossip mills churned that all is not well between the lovebirds. However, the latest picture shared by the actress on her social media handle has totally rubbished the report of the break-up. It is now confirmed that Alia and Ranbir are lockdown together at the former’s lovenest and things are going string between them.