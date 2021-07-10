Nivedita Bhattacharya secretly marries Kay Kay Menon





Actors Nivedita Bhattacharya and Kay Kay Menon secretly tied the knot. The couple got married secretly and did not divulge to the world. The couple prefers to keep their personal life under wraps and wants their work to do the talking.

Speaking to Free Press Journal in an interview, Nivedita Bhattacharya opened up about her secret wedding. "It's a part of our life and there's no need to bring that forward because both our agendas are that our work should do the talking and those who know us, know we're married. We didn't want to shout from a rooftop 'oh we're a couple, look at us, take our pictures'. We're only visible when our work is visible," the publication quoted Nivedita as saying.

Kay Kay Menon and Nivedita Bhattacharya fell in love during their theatre days, the actress told Free Press Journal: "We both were doing theatre. It was during a play when we met during rehearsals. We have a common set of friends. It's not like you meet someone in a project and move on to the next. Even if we were not working together, we were always in the same circle, which then transitioned into love."

Nivedita said she and Kay Kay Menon decided to get married to save up on rent: "We were in the initial stepping stones, struggling, looking for more work, our careers had just begun. We said 'OKAY' might as well just get married. Instead of giving rent to two different houses, we'll just pay the rent for one."