Nisha’s brother hit me and even threatened to kill me, Karan Mehra





Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s marriage life has hit the rough patch. Nisha has lodged complaint against Karan and the later was arrested last night and later released on bail.

Calling the case against him as ‘false’, the TV actor refuted hitting his wife and revealed that Nisha herself ‘smashed her head on the wall’ after the alimony discussions between them failed.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor said, “We have been in a strained relationship for a couple of years now, and since we could see there was no point staying together, we decided to part ways. Given we have a son, I wanted to separate amicably so that we can give him a good future. I came back from Chandigarh to talk things out and got infected with Covid-19. After having recovered, I called her rakhi brother Ritesh Sethia home so that he can help us come to a mutual decision,” shared Karan.

He said that he is already in talks with his lawyers for the divorce.

Karan further said that while he was speaking to his mother, Nisha barged in and started abusing him and his family. “She even spat at me twice and kept saying she will play dirty now. I told her to leave the room and while I was washing my hands, she smashed her head on the wall, and told everyone that I did it. They also started recording footage on the phone to frame me. Her brother hit me and even threatened to kill me and my family. I am still very weak from my Covid-19 diagnosis and did not even have the strength to fight back,” he shared.

After six years of courtship, the couple tied the knot in November 2012 in a big fat wedding. They welcomed their first baby Kavish Mehra in 2017.