Nisha was diagnosed with bipolar, reveals Karan Mehra





TV couple Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra got into an ugly brawl. After Nisha lodged complaint against Karan for physically abusing him, he was arrested by Mumbai police and later granted bail.

The blame game started now. Karan refused that he hit Nisha against the wall, he claimed that she herself smashed her head to the wall and Nisha cooked all false stories about him. While Nisha revealed that Karan often gets physical with him and he has extra-martial affair. The actor also claimed that Nisha was diagnosed with bipolar disease five-six years back.

Karan Mehra told HT: “Actually, Nisha has mood swings and violent anger streak. She would throw stuff and hit herself and others. Five-six years ago, she was diagnosed as bipolar. People, including our friends and relatives have seen her behaviour in public and I couldn’t take it anymore”

They have been married for the past 9 years and was in a relationship for 14 years. They decided to go separate ways in March. Mehra has admitted that he is heartbroken as he never wanted his marriage to come at this stage. He added, “I have been disrespected and now to use the bechari girl card is unbelievable. People know me in the industry and know what I have put into this marriage and done things for her. Today, I am not in a position to give what she wants and this is what I get? Jab lavish life thi, tum enjoy karte the, aaj bura time hai, we have to cope, toh you want to separate. I agreed to separation but to take everything, is not done. Karan ko sadak pe lao aur hume saare paise mile, yeh plan hai. If I give her all what I earn, what will I survive on.”

As per him, Nisha banged her head and blamed him for that, “There was no proof of what she did. And they suddenly took out their phone cameras to record what happened. It felt like a plot against. They called the cops and so did I and even the cops understood what the truth was. I am not a violent person and I told Nisha to swear on our son that I did that but she didn’t,” says the actor.