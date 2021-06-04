Nisha Rawal accuses Karan Mehra of having extramarital affair with Himanshi Parashar





Nisha Rawal has accused her husband Karan Mehra of having an extramarital affair with his 'Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan' co-star Himanshi Parashar.

As the blame game continues, a chat conversation between Karan and Nisha surfaced on net. The chat has now gone viral.

Sharing the video from a scene from the show, Himanshi wrote, "Karan says that i'm a down to earth person @realkaranmehra i knw it's lame. #bts @maavanthandianchaavan @zeepunjabi_off." Replying to this, Karan wrote, "I had said "Itna bhi nahi girna chahiye ki aap zameen pe aa jao" Cute moment and fun shooting with you." In response, Himanshi wrote, " apke liye hum kahi bhi gir jaynge karan ji".

Their brawl came into limelight when Nisha filed domestic violence case against Karan and he was arrested by police. After Karan granted bail, attack and counter-attack started.

Denying such allegations, Karan told ANI, "Nisha has been lying. I have never tried to harm her in any way. Speaking of the domestic violence incident, it is a big lie. In fact, she barged into my bedroom while I was talking to my mother over the phone. All of a sudden she started abusing me and my family. She even spat on me. When I told her not to spit, she said, 'ab dekho kya hota' ( now see what happens), and the very next second she banged her head on a wall." "She came out of the room and told her brother, Rohit, that I hit her. Seeing blood on Nisha's face, Rohit became angry and slapped me," Karan added.

"I tried to stop Rohit from hitting me. I started defending myself. I asked him to watch the footage of the cameras which are installed at our home. When I checked the cameras, they were already turned off. Nisha and her brother then immediately started recording all the videos of the injury she got after banging her head on the wall," he added.

Meanwhile, Karan was quoted telling a news agency, "I feel my son is not safe with Nisha anymore. Earlier I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha but now I really don't know. I don't want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It's heartbreaking to see whatever is happening."