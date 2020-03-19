Nirbhaya’s killers hanged: Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, Preity Zinta react





The nation rejoices today as after seven years of wait, finally Nirbhaya’s four convicts have been hanged at 5:30 am this morning in Tihar jail. The four accused named Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh were hanged under tight security in New Delhi today.

No sooner the news aired on television, our Bollywood celebrities reacted to the good news.

Celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Preity Zinta, Taapsee Pannu and others shared their thoughts on social media.

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Stricter law enforcement, harsher punishment & fast courts for quick justice is the only way to instil fear in monsters who even think of such heinous acts. #JusticeForNirbhaya."

Preity Zinta took to Twitter and wrote, "Finally the #Nirbhayacase comes to an end. I wish it would have been faster but I’m happy it’s over. Finally she & her parents are in peace. #RIPJyoti #RIPNirbhaya #Justicedelayed #TookTooLong." S

Taapsee Pannu too tweeted, "It’s done. Finally. I hope the parents can finally sleep slightly better tonight after YEARS. It’s been a long long battle for them. Asha Devi."

Media took Asha Devi’s reaction soon after the convicts were hanged. She said that she hugged her daughter’s photo right after the Supreme Court dismissed the plea to seek stay on the execution of the death row convict Pawan Gupta